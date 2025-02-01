Drake featured in trailer for new ‘Degrassi’ documentary

Drake is featured in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, which takes a deep dive into the popular Canadian teen franchise.

The doc will have its world premiere on Sept. 13 at the Toronto International Film Festival. It features several former stars of the high school-set show, including the rapper, who played Jimmy Brooks in Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2001 to 2008.

“I didn’t have a great time in high school. I just didn’t really fit in,” Drake says at the beginning of the trailer. “Then one day, my mom called me and told me, ‘You got the role.’ And I just grabbed my bag and left. And man, what a wild journey that started.”

Later Drake talks about one of his on-screen kisses, noting, “She had to be one of my first kisses, for sure. Damn, I never thought about it like that.”

The Degrassi franchise kicked off with the children’s series Kids of Degrassi Street, which launched in 1979. Later offshoots focused on teenagers, with Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High, Degrassi: The Next Generation and finally Netflix’s Degrassi: Next Class, which ran from 2016 to 2017.

