Drake files lawsuit against UMG, accusing label of defamation over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Drake has filed a defamation lawsuit against UMG, adding to and doubling down on claims previously made in his recently withdrawn pre-action filing.

In the suit, he focuses on UMG’s promotion of Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us” and the allegation that he is a pedophile.

“UMG chose corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artist,” the court doc reads. Drake’s lawyers claimed the label was aware of the song’s lyrics and the images in its accompanying music video but “saw an opportunity, seized it, and continued to fan the flames,” especially knowing “Drake was nearing fulfillment” with his contract. “By devaluing Drake’s music and brand, UMG would gain leverage to force Drake to sign a new deal on terms more favorable to UMG.”

Drake claims in the lawsuit that UMG was successful in its campaign, noting that people outside of the rap world believe the allegations that he’s a “certified pedophile.” He contends that the label is persisting with its promotion of the song as they arrange for it to be performed at the Super Bowl.

The rapper blames UMG’s promotion of “Not Like Us” for three incidents that occurred in his Toronto home days after the song’s release: a shooting that injured his security guard, who fortunately survived, and two break-in attempts.

Drake says he attempted to resolve his issues with UMG, informing them of “the tangible harm that the publication and promotion of the Recording had caused him,” but accused them of choosing money over the safety of their artists, telling him he’d “face humiliation if he brought legal action.”

He claims the lawsuit is “to hold UMG responsible for the actual and foreseeable harm he has suffered, and will continue to suffer, because of UMG’s choice to elevate profits over the well-being of its artists and the music-consuming public,” and clarifies that there are no claims about the rap beef, the song or Kendrick Lamar.

Drake also denies all pedophile allegations in the suit, specifically saying he “never engaged in any acts that would require he be ‘placed on neighborhood watch'” or “sexual relations with a minor'” and “has never been charged with, or convicted of, any criminal acts whatsoever.”

ABC News has reached out to Drake and UMG for comment.

