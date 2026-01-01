Drake freezes The Embassy to promote ‘Iceman’

With Iceman due out in a few days, the latest thing getting iced out is Drake’s mansion. Photos shared by the Drake Related site shows various rooms in The Embassy covered in frost as part of the album’s promotion.

One image shows the icicles and frost at the front entrance, covering his luxury cars and the exterior of his home. Another shows snow and icicles on the consoles and keyboards of his studio. The kitchen — tables, chairs and cabinets — were frozen over as well, along with his bedroom, closet, pool, El Chico Studios and his jet, Air Drake.

Drake has been teasing Iceman well before announcing its release date. He revealed the date after challenging fans to find it within a massive ice sculpture placed in a downtown parking lot.

Prior to that, Drake’s seats at the Toronto Raptors venue, Scotiabank Arena, were also frozen. When the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Raptors in the first round of the NBA playoffs, they trolled Drake with a post on X reading, “DEFROSTED,” alongside an image of the sculpture with a “W” in the middle.

Iceman will arrive on May 15.

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