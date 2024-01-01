Drake hosts Drizzmas Giveaway, says PartyNextDoor album is ‘one of the projects I’m most proud of’

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Drake‘s Drizzmas Giveaway with streamer Adin Ross went down on Thursday, and as expected, he announced the night’s lucky winners. Among the winners were a Chicago firefighter, who received $25,000 and a car, as well as a mother in med school, who he gifted $250,000. Drake also gave away trips to see him perform in Australia, dream vacations, a signed photo and more, calling each winner after reading aloud some of their stories.

Amid the livestream, Drake disagreed with Adin’s thoughts that “rap is dead,” saying, “It’ll never die,” and calling 2024 “a weird NBA season” that will come to an end in a few days. Despite that, he says he “dropped out some s*** this year” and is “loaded” with more music to come. He’s most excited, however, about the long-awaited album with PartyNextDoor.

“Me & Party is, like, honestly … one of the projects I’m most proud of in my life. I’ve always wanted to make a full album of our sound, Toronto sound, R&B, so it’s just the best that the both of us have to offer,” Drake said, noting the “listening party has to be in the city.”

He also welcomed Young Thug home, adding, “I can’t wait till Thug drop. Someone said Drake and Thugger? Of course.” When mentioning his budding friendship with Sexyy Red, he shouted her out by quoting rival Kendrick Lamar‘s “Euphoria” lyrics: “Shout out Sexyy; when I see her, I see two bad ones.”

Other moments from Drake’s giveaway included him giving flowers to streamer Kai Cenat for “redefining what the whole next generation wants to be”; sharing his idea for a “God’s Plan”-themed TV show; announcing his upcoming cologne; and calling for Tory Lanez and Lil Durk to be freed.

