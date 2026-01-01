KJLH logo

Drake is bestselling rapper on ICFI’s list for biggest-selling global artists of 2025

News, Urban

Drake has been named the bestselling rapper in a list compiled by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

He’s ranked as the third biggest-selling global artist of 2025, coming closely behind Taylor Swift and Stray Kids.

Other rappers who join Drake on the list are The Weeknd at #4; Kendrick Lamar at #6; Tyler Creator, who made his debut at the chart on #12; and Eminem at #15. SZA also made the chart, coming in at #19.

The full list is now available on icpi.org.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

The music. The moves. The icon.

MJ the Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Back by overwhelming demand, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical MJ is making a victorious return to Los Angeles. MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson’s singular moves and signature sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Don’t miss your chance to experience the show that’s electrifying sold-out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, London’s West End, and Hamburg, Germany once again at the Hollywood Pantages Theater in April 2026.

TICKETS AND INFO »