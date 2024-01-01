Drake puts up $10K for look-alike contest in Toronto

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABC

Drake donated $10,000 toward the prize money for a contest looking for his doppelgänger.

The Casuals Cakery bakery in Toronto hosted the event on Saturday. It shared a screenshot capturing the moment Drake offered up the prize money.

“I’m adding 10 bands to the look alike contest. As the main prize,” he wrote, to which the bakery responded, “Just give me a min to stop hyperventilating this moment. I can’t believe this is ur account and u know about this. Omg I love you.”

A clip shared on The Brandon Gonez Show’s Instagram page showed those competing for the prize, alongside a caption that read, “A Drake look-alike contest is going down in Toronto! Winner gets $10,000. Do you think these contestants resemble @champagnepapi ?#drake #lookalike.” Drake also reposted some clips from the contest on his Instagram Story.

The winner, who was determined by the crowd, was a woman who donned a camouflage jacket and pigtails, with a beard she seemingly sprayed onto her face.

In other Drake news, the rapper might have accidentally posted the dates for his The Anita Max Win Tour in Australia, sharing a post of the ad on his social platform X account. His page on Live Nation also uploaded the schedule.

Drake deleted the post, but the Live Nation page is still up. It says the tour will start Feb. 9 and wrap up on March 1. A Mastercard presale kicks off Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Australian Western Standard Time, followed by a Live Nation sale beginning Wednesday.

More information can be found on livenation.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.