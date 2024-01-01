Drake releases music video for ‘No Face’

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABC

Drake has released the music video for “No Face,” released back in August as one of the songs on his burner account @plottttwistttttt.

The black-and-white clip, directed by Theo Skudra, finds Drake and members of his crew taking over an empty mall, where they drive their ATVs and SUVs in OVO merch.

“This is the s*** that my daddy had raised me on/ N***** got lit off the features I skated on/ I gotta know, I gotta know/ How you get lit off the n**** you hatin’ on?” Drake raps.

Playboi Carti appeared on the original version of the song when it dropped in August, alongside “Sod” and “Circadian Rhythm (The Language 2).” His verse is excluded from the music video and the official version released to streaming services.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

