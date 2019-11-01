Drake talks disloyalty on recently surfaced freestyle

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABC

Drake‘s claim that he’s “loaded” with new music seems to be true. After sharing that news during his Drizzmas Giveaway livestream, a freestyle made its way onto the internet via producer Conductor Williams‘ YouTube.

Released as part of Williams’ Signature Blend series, the “Fighting Irish” clip found Drake rapping through a grainy TV screen about some of his takeaways from 2024. He seemingly makes a few references to the Kendrick Lamar feud, including those who were disloyal to him and the drinking allegation K. Dot made against him on “Meet the Grahams.”

“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets, seemed like they loved every minute,” he raps, a possible reference to seeing friends attend Kendrick’s Pop Out event on Juneteenth. “Just know the s*** is personal to us and wasn’t just business/ Analyzing behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious.”

Refuting K. Dot’s claim that he has a drinking problem, Drake responded, “I don’t have a drinkin’ problem, I got a subtle addiction/ I got my father’s habits and I got my mother’s permission.”

Later in the track, Drake raps, “I hate to see their empire crumble on judges’ convictions,” a lyric some fans believe is related to his allegations that Universal Music Group promoted Lamar’s “Not Like Us” to increase its popularity.

The video, which was quickly taken down after its release, is no longer available. Conductor Williams had previously said the song hadn’t been recorded and wouldn’t be released on DSPs. “Just some thoughts from Drake,” he announced before deleting the post.

The “Fighting Irish” freestyle comes on the heels of three leaked Drake snippets, one of which include a collaboration with PartyNextDoor.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.