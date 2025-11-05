Drake teases new upcoming album: ‘It’s a slap’

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images via ABC

Drake may have dropped $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor, but he’s living out “God’s Plan” and working on a solo album.

While reuniting with Adin Ross for a Stake gambling livestream Sunday, Drizzy shared that he is “working on a new album right now,” adding, “It’s a slap.”

In another highly discussed moment, Drake said he wouldn’t participate in a celebrity boxing match. He did, however, say he would be down to fight with no cameras on.

“I know who I want you to fight,” Adin joked to Drake, seemingly referring to Kendrick Lamar, with whom Drake has lyrical and legal battles.

“If we’re fighting, we’ll fight at [Hollywood] Hino’s gym or something like that — behind closed garage doors,” Drake responded.

He also thanked fans for supporting him and PND on their latest effort.

“Shout out to everybody that’s been showing us love, though, for real. On every song. Shout out to everybody that’s coming to Wireless [Festival]. We love you so much,” Drake said.

