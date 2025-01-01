Drake’s Beverly Hills estate available for rent for $250K a month

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Drake’s Beverly Hills estate is now up for rent — if you can afford $250,000 a month.

According to Robb Report, the rapper bought the property for $75 million in 2022 from British pop singer Robbie Williams and put it up for sale just a year later, for $88 million. It remains on the market, but is available to rent in the meantime.

The estate has 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms over nearly 25,000 square feet. The three-floor home has an elevator, a wine cellar, a game room, a gym and an 11-car garage.

Drake also owns a 50,000-square-foot Toronto mansion, as well as a $15 million luxury resort property in the Texas city of Brenham.

