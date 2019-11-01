DreamDoll pregnant with first child: ‘This has been a dream of mine’

Photo by Prince Williams/ Filmmagic

2025 is a year of “new beginnings” for rapper DreamDoll, as she’s announced her dream of being a mother is coming true.

In an Instagram post shared New Year’s Day, Dream showcased her baby bump in a video of her on a beach posing in several two-piece swimsuits. In the lengthy caption, she reflected on the lessons learned in 2024 while sharing with the world the secret she’s been holding onto “for so long.”

“2024 has been a year of challenges, growth, and preparation. It reshaped me, taught me how to set boundaries, and helped me recognize what I allow into my life,” said Dream. “But now, I’m stepping into 2025 with so much excitement for this new chapter becoming a mother. This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, and now, I’m living in the beauty of this incredible gift. There’s a promise with my name on it, and I’m embracing it with open arms.”

She continued, “This year has taught me that growth doesn’t happen in isolation. What I’ve experienced weren’t just lessons they were breakthroughs. Seeking guidance, advice, and mentorship from those ahead of me has been invaluable. Surrounding myself with people who inspire and uplift me has been a key part of my journey.”

Dream then left a message for her baby, who she says has given her “so much peace” and “all the reassurance and strength in the world.” “Because of you, I know I’m going to be the best mother I can be,” she wrote. “Everyone say hi to my Muffin.”

She also thanked her family and friends “for being trustworthy, supportive, and loving throughout this time.”

Fat Joe, Yung Miami, Mariah the Scientist and Lola Brooke were among those who wrote sweet messages in the comments.

