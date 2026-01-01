E-40 and Tech N9ne announce spring Strange Wid’ It Tour

“Clydesdale” and “No K.” collaborators Tech N9ne and E-40 are coming together for a co-headlining trek.

Their Strange Wid’ It Tour is set to kick off on April 12 in La Vista, Nebraska, with following shows set in Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Little Rock, Birmingham and more, with a final stop in Tech’s hometown of Kansas City on May 24.

“ME AND MY RELATIVE HITTIN THE ROAD AND WE HELLA LIT, WE NEVER EMBELLISH IT HOW WE COOK AND THEN SELL THE SH!+,” Tech wrote on Instagram, alongside a poster displaying the tour dates.

Ticket information is now available on strangemusicinc.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.