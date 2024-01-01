EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson says she had only dreamed of winning a Grammy

The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1

Jennifer Hudson‘s status as an EGOT winner is far more than she’d set out to achieve. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she reveals she had only dreamed of one day winning a Grammy.

“I’m grateful for everything I’ve been blessed to achieve, but sometimes people dream of dreams for you. As a kid, I dreamt of winning a Grammy and singing,” she says. “I ended up winning an Oscar first and then a Grammy, and then everybody’s like, ‘OK. EGOT.’ And I’m like, ‘What’s that?'”

Though the chatter made her believe she could possibly achieve EGOT status one day, J. Hud says, “I already got what I wanted … which was to do the work and then to win a Grammy, which I got to do right behind winning the Oscar.”

“And even with that, I just wanted to get my lines right and make the director proud who gave me the opportunity, which is what I mean by trying,” Jennifer continues. “I always say, ‘You always see me try,’ even with the talk show. I’m like, ‘OK. You know what? I’m just crazy enough to try. You know what? I’ll try.'”

J. Hud’s full interview with Zane Lowe is available to watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.