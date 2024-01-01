Election 2024 updates: Harris says she intends to seek nomination for president

Justice Sonia Sotomayor swears in Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during the Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Gabrielle Lurie/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday came after heavy pressure from congressional Democrats, including Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and more than 30 House lawmakers.

Biden, 81, has resisted calls to step aside that grew almost daily following his poor performance in his June 27 debate with former President Donald Trump and persistent questions about his age and mental fitness.

His decision comes just a few months before the Nov. 5 election.

Biden backed his vice president, Kamala Harris for the top of the ticket — a move that has led many others in the party to issue statements backing Harris.

Here’s how the news is developing:

Major Democratic donors endorse Vice President Kamala Harris

On the heels of President Biden’s departure from the 2024 presidential race Sunday, two major Democratic donors — Reid Hoffman and Alexander Soros — publicly endorsed Kamala Harris as the next candidate.

“The Democrats are the party of policy, progress, and action. When presented with the choice between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, I believe in the American people to make the right decision for our country,” Hoffman wrote in a statement on X.

Hoffman cofounded professional networking site LinkedIn in 2003 and is a partner at venture capital firm Greylock Partners.

“The Biden-Harris administration has put this country on the right track. It’s time for us to unite. I wholeheartedly support Kamala Harris and her candidacy for President of the United States in our fight for democracy in November,” he continued.

Soros, one of five sons of billionaire George Soros, took to X to share a photo of himself with Harris, writing: “It’s time for us all to unite around Kamala Harris and beat Donald Trump. She is the best and most qualified candidate we have. Long live the American Dream! #Harris2024.”

DNC members circulate letter endorsing Harris

Sixty-three signatories had joined onto the letter, which was obtained by ABC News, as of early Sunday evening, but more signatures could be added.

“We are deeply grateful to President Biden and his family for their decades of service to our nation, including the decision he made today to pass the torch of the Democratic nomination and American democracy itself to a new generation of public servants. We strongly and enthusiastically endorse Vice President Kamala Harris — the candidate with the best experience and capacity to unite our Party and the United States — for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. We ask that you join us,” they wrote.

Firefighters union on Biden’s exit: ‘Will forever be in his debt’

The International Association of Fire Fighters, which was the first union to back Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, released a statement on his decision to exit the 2024 race.

“Past, present, and future fire fighters are better off because of Joe Biden,” IAFF general president Edward A. Kelly said Sunday.

“For nearly 50 years, he has been a champion of the IAFF. His work has directly led to the hiring of tens of thousands of fire fighters, safety improvements in this most dangerous of jobs, and a nation that is now aware of the toxic threats we face every time we put on our gear,” Kelly said.

“And, when a fire fighter makes the ultimate sacrifice, President Biden’s work has ensured their families receive the benefits they deserve,” Kelly continued.

Kelly called Biden the “greatest President fire fighters and emergency medical workers have ever had.”

“Our membership – and the communities we serve – will forever be in his debt,” Kelly said.

Al Gore calls Biden an ‘exceptional leader,’ praises climate change action

Former Vice President Al Gore joined the chorus of Democratic leaders weighing in on President Biden’s decision to leave the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Praising Biden’s significant action toward climate change solutions, Gore said in a statement on X, “As President, Joe Biden has been — and is — an exceptional leader. He is responsible for developing and signing the most significant investment in climate solutions into law.”

“I know that he is not done delivering for the American people and will continue to serve this nation with wisdom and dignity in the coming months,” Gore continued, adding, “In paving the way for a new generation of leadership, President Biden’s decision is a fitting testament to his profoundly consequential career.”

“I applaud his selfless decision,” Gore wrote.

Harris thanks Biden for leadership, putting country first

In a statement announcing her candidacy for president, Vice President Kamala Harris thanked President Joe Biden for his “extraordinary leadership.”

“I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office,” Harris said.

“With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else,” Harris said.

Biden endorsed Harris after announcing his exit on Sunday, saying choosing her as his running mate in 2020 was the “best decision I’ve ever made.”

“Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” Harris said.

Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney calls Biden’s decision ‘courageous’

In a post on X, former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney — a Republican and frequent critic of former President Donald Trump — praised Biden’s decision to leave the race as “courageous.”

“The framers of our Constitution knew that our republic would endure only if our presidents have the character and honor to put duty ahead of self interest,” Cheney wrote. “President Biden deserves our gratitude for his decades of service to our nation and for his courageous decision today.”

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen weighs in on Biden’s exit from 2024 race

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, from the key battleground state of Nevada, shared a statement on President Biden departing from the 2024 election on Sunday.

“President Biden has served our country in public office with dignity and integrity for decades,” Rosen said, adding, “I thank President Biden for his leadership and respect his decision not to seek reelection.”

“There is still a lot more work to do on behalf of Nevadans to lower costs, create more opportunity, and defend our fundamental freedoms,” Rosen said.

Rosen noticeably did not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in her statement Sunday.

Vice President Kamala Harris says she intends to seek nomination for president

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced she intends to run for president in 2024, hours after President Joe Biden said he will be dropping out of the race.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said in a statement Sunday.

“We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win,” Harris said.

Planned Parenthood, pro-abortion rights groups cheer on Harris

Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion rights groups are cheering on Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she will “fight like hell” for abortion rights. Harris has led the charge under Biden’s presidency with abortion rights, a major issue in the 2024 election.

“As we have navigated this public health crisis, Vice President Harris has kept the needs and experiences of patients and providers front and center. She’s the first Vice President to visit a Planned Parenthood health center — and we know that she will continue to fight like hell to rebuild a fundamental right that was stripped away,” Planned Parenthood said in a statement Sunday.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris’ record when it comes to protecting our reproductive freedoms and abortion access is unquestionable — these last two years, they have been the strongest, steadiest voice in the post-Dobbs storm,” Planned Parenthood said.

Biden told senior team one minute before announcement

President Joe Biden told his senior team that he had changed his mind about staying in the race one minute before going public, a source told ABC News.

Biden told his team at 1:45 pm on Sunday, and posted his announcement to the public at 1:46 pm, the source said.

As recently as Saturday night, according to the source, Biden’s message had still been “full speed ahead.”

Amy Klobuchar backs Kamala Harris

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., told ABC News she is backing Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the 2024 election.

“I worked with her in the Senate for years and we became closer friends even when we ran against each other,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar said President Joe Biden chose “the honorable path” by dropping out.

“President Biden has served with integrity and delivered results that will strengthen our country for generations to come. He passed historic legislation investing in our infrastructure, manufacturing and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. I am deeply grateful for his service, dedication, and commitment to our country and our democracy,” Klobuchar said.

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson calls for open convention

Marianne Williamson is throwing her hat back in the 2024 presidential election ring after President Joe Biden exited the race Sunday.

“The nomination of a new Democratic candidate must be opened to a genuinely democratic process at an open convention,” Williamson told ABC News in a statement.

“No one should simply be anointed to the position of nominee; all candidates must be heard and their agendas explored,” Williamson said, seemingly referencing Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Our party’s basic first principle is democracy,” Williamson continued, adding, “We cannot save our democracy without practicing it ourselves.”

“I look forward to taking my message to the American people, and convincing Democratic delegates, that I am the best candidate to take us to victory in November,” Williamson said.

Obama lauds Biden as ‘a patriot of the highest order,’ no mention of Harris

In a statement, former President Barack Obama lauded President Joe Biden for his decades of service and decision to leave the race. He did not mention Vice President Kamala Harris in the statement.

“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me,” Obama wrote. “Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order.”

Obama praised Biden’s “outstanding track record” in office and how he “has never backed down from a fight.”

“For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America,” he wrote. “It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow.”

Obama said he has “extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

“For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times — and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on,” he wrote.

Elizabeth Warren says Kamala Harris is ready take on Trump

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s announcement that he dropped out of the 2024 presidential election, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had voiced her support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“If President Biden decides to step back, we have Vice President Kamala Harris, who is ready to step up, to unite the party, to take on Donald Trump, and to win in November,” Warren said.

Trump says next Democratic candidate will be ‘more of the same’

Former President Donald Trump is rallying against the Democratic Party Sunday, following the announcement President Joe Biden is leaving the 2024 race.

“Crooked Joe Biden is the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation. He has done everything possible to destroy our Country,” Trump said in a statement on TruthSocial.

“Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same,” Trump continued.

Trump’s campaign also released a statement Sunday, calling out Vice President Kamala Harris by name, after Biden endorsed her as the next Democratic pick.

“Kamala Harris is just as much of joke as Biden is,” the campaign said, adding, “Harris will be even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other’s records, and there is no distance between the two.”

Donors, delegates relieved Biden dropped out, but split on Harris

Democratic delegates and donors are say they are “relieved” and “thrilled” that President Biden has made the decision to step down, but they are divided on the best path forward.

“No one I know wants a coronation. In fact, Kamala will be stronger to go through a mini primary and we need to have an alternative or two,” one key donor told ABC News.

“We need to put best ticket together and let delegates vote,” the donor added. “Not sure it’ll happen but we are trying.”

Another delegate and donor told ABC News they are fully behind Harris.

“Now big donor money will start flowing again. His selfless act will save our republic,” a second donor said.

Biden and Harris spoke ahead of the president’s decision to leave 2024 race

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on Sunday, ahead of Biden’s decision to end his bid for reelection and endorse Harris to be the next Democratic pick.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” Biden wrote in a statement on X.

Sen. Cory Booker expresses ‘profound gratitude’ to Biden

In a statement on X, Sen. Cory Booker expressed his “profound gratitude” to Biden following news that he would end his reelection campaign.

“I cannot overstate the gravity of the noble and history-making decision that President Biden just made. The feeling that I have right now is one of profound gratitude,” Booker wrote. “I am grateful that Joe Biden has been a friend, the most dedicated of public servants, and an extraordinary president.”

“I am grateful that we have a president whose patriotism and love of country drove him to run and win against demagoguery in 2020, and who now, because of that same fierce love and devotion to his fellow Americans, has decided to be the bridge to a new generation of leaders,” he wrote.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer weighs in on Biden’s decision

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised President Biden’s legacy and said he “put the country, his party, and our future first” with his decision Sunday.

“Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American,” he said.

Schumer’s statement comes days after sources told ABC News that Schumer privately urged Biden to drop out of the race.

Schumer had a blunt conversation with Biden, sources said, making the case it would be best if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Sen. Bernie Sanders says Biden has served with ‘honor and dignity’

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reacted to Biden’s decision to end his bid for reelection on Sunday.

“Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity,” Sanders wrote in a statement on X.

“As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history,” Sanders continued.

Sanders ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done,” Sanders wrote.

Biden ‘patriotic American who has always put our country first’: Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Joe Biden “a patriotic American who has always put our country first.”

“His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment,” Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.

“God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness,” Pelosi said.

Bill and Hillary Clinton endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, saying in a statement that they would “fight with everything we’ve got” to elect her.

“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” they wrote.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison says party will announce next steps in nomination

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said the Democratic Party will be soon announcing next steps and the path forward for the nomination process for the 2024 presidential candidate.

“As we move forward to formally select our Party’s nominee, our values as Democrats remain the same — lowering costs, restoring freedom, protecting the rights of all people, and saving our democracy from the threat of dictatorship. We have and will continue to make this case to the American people,” Harrison said in a statement Sunday.

Harrison also thanked Biden for “the unparalleled progress he has delivered over the last four years.”

“We will honor that legacy, and the decision that he has made today, through a firm commitment to nominating and electing a Democratic president this November who will carry that torch into the next four years,” Harrison said.

Biden-Harris staff was caught off guard by decision to step down: Sources

Staff members who work for both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had no indication Biden had made his decision to step down from the 2024 race, sources told ABC News.

The administration’s staff was not aware, even as his letter was being distributed, sources said.

Pete Buttigieg commends Biden for prioritizing ‘what is best for our country’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who ran against Biden in 2020, commended President Biden’s decision to leave the race in a post on X.

“Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history,” he wrote. “I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country.”

Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile backs Harris, predicts she will be nominee

Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile is backing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and predicted she would be the nominee, but left open the possibility of an open convention that would land her the nomination.

“Part A was Biden-Harris. Part B was Harris and her running mate. Part C would likely be an open convention” where Harris would likely prevail, Brazile, an ABC News contributor, told ABC News Live.

Harris has not yet said whether she will be running for president.

“She would be and is the strongest candidate,” Brazile said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praises Biden as a ‘great public servant’

After Biden’s announcement that he would end his reelection campaign, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised him in a post on X.

“President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump,” she wrote. “His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America’s global leadership over decades will go down in history.”

“My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump, a convicted felon whose agenda of raising families’ costs, banning abortion nationwide, and abusing the power of the White House to settle his own scores is completely wrong for Michigan,” she wrote.

‘A good day for the Democratic Party,’ Sen. Heitkamp says

Minutes after President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 presidential race, former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp said that while she considers Biden an ally and a friend, Sunday is “a good day for the Democratic Party.”

Heitkamp called his decision “a sacrifice he is making for the country.”

“He has served this country so ably, it can’t have been easy,” Heitkamp said, in an interview on ABC News Live.

Biden endorses Vice President Kamala Harris

After announcing he would exit the 2024 race, President Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

In a message on X, Biden called picking Harris as his running mate in 2020 the “best decision” he has made.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he wrote. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.”

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” he wrote. “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Biden says he’ll ‘stand down’ from 2024 election

President Joe Biden has announced he is stepping down from the 2024 presidential race.

Biden made the announcement on Sunday, saying in a statement, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

The president said he will address the nation later this week with more details about his decision.



