Eminem drops video for Jelly Roll-assisted “Somebody Save Me”

Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

Eminem has released the video for his Jelly Roll collaboration, “Somebody Save Me.”

In the clip, he’s captured as he watches throwback footage of children Hailie Jade, Stevie and Alaina, and regrets the moments he missed due to his career and drug addiction.

He’s spotted as he drops to his knees and asks God for forgiveness, and as he sees his old self take a fall in the bathroom. Another scene shows him at his funeral as his children and family, in tears, watch his casket being lowered.

“Right now, I’m just weak/ As I fall further down in this deep hole/ And farther in the ground that I sink/ As they lower me in my coffin, I feel the tears all fallin’ down on my cheek,” Em raps.

The clip ends with a message reading, “If you need help, you are not alone,” alongside the link to the BetterHelp platform. Jelly Roll also makes a cameo in the video.

“Somebody Save Me,” which peaked at #27 on the Hot 100, is now available to watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.