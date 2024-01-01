Eminem releases ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

Eminem‘s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) has finally been released. It features 19 tracks and collaborations with Bizarre, JID, White Gold, Sly Paper, Ez Mil, Skylar Grey, Jelly Roll and, of course, Big Sean and Babytron.

Em takes jabs at a few people on the album, most notably Diddy, referencing the video of the Bad Boy assaulting ex Cassie in a hotel on the song “Antichrist.”

He raps, “Next idiot ask me is gettin’ his a** beat worse than Diddy did/ But on the real, though/ She prolly ran out the room with his f*****’ dildo/ He tried to field goal punt her, she said to chill/ Now put it back in my a** and get the steel toe.”

On “Fuel,” Em brings up the lawsuits against Diddy and rumors he tried to put a hit on Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the man allegedly behind Tupac‘s murder. Finally, in “Bad One,” Em mentions rumors that Diddy planted an explosive in the vehicle of Cassie’s ex Kid Cudi. “The fucking bomb with the Puffy on/ I’m blowing up for Kid Cudi’s car/ In front of his house where all his buddies are,” he raps.

On a lighter note, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) also includes “Temporary,” featuring Skylar Grey, a song for daughter Hailie Jade to listen to when he passes away. On the song, which he says is “the hardest thing I ever wrote,” Em tells Hailie to look after siblings Alaina and Stevie, as well as her Uncle Nate, in his absence.

Em’s album is now available on streaming services.

