Eminem’s ‘Houdini,’ Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us’ are 1st American hip-hop videos on Vevo’s global top 10 since 2020

Vevo has unveiled the most-watched music videos and artists in 2024, and Eminem made the cut with “Houdini,” as did Kendrick Lamar and his video for “Not Like Us.”

Em’s “Houdini” dominated the Global Premiere chart, with 56.2 million views around the world in the first two weeks following its release. It saw a record-breaking day on May 31, when it garnered 11.6 million global views, becoming the highest single-day performance of any music video Vevo released in 2024.

“Not Like Us” followed, coming in at #2. K. Dot’s video pulled in more than 51.1 million global views in the first two weeks, with The Weeknd securing the third spot thanks to “Dancing in the Flames.”

“Houdini” and “Not Like Us” mark the first time American hip-hop videos made the global top 10 in four years.

“Not Like Us” is also the Top US Premiere of 2024 after getting 23.5 million U.S. views in the first two weeks. The video is the second-most-watched video in the U.S., following Shaboozey‘s “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Official Visualizer].”

