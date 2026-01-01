En Vogue talks departure of former members Rhona Bennett, Dawn Robinson

En Vogue will tour this summer with TLC and Salt-N-Pepa, performing with members Terry Ellis, Maxine Jones and Cindy Herron. In an interview with People, the group addressed the absence of Rhona Bennett and Dawn Robinson.

According to the group, Bennett’s absence stems from unresolved contract negotiations. Ellis said Bennett was allowed to continue performing without a signed agreement, though “there was a lot of going back and forth between attorneys.”

When terms remained unsettled, the group performed without her at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Ellis claimed they later learned on social media that Bennett had left, adding, “She could be here, she chose not to be.”

Addressing Robinson, Ellis pushed back on her claim that the group wasn’t paid well for their success. She said Robinson “became adamant about being solo.” “She’s told us multiple times, ‘I’ll never come back.’ The door has never been closed to Dawn,” Ellis said. “We’ve always wanted her back. We wish her the best.”

Bennett has since responded to several points from the interview. She said in a Facebook post that she had consistently “prioritized En Vogue” throughout various contract cycles and was not informed in advance about the Hall of Fame performance. She also rejected the claim that the group learned of her departure through social media, stating that she made her announcement two days after her attorney received an email that the contract offer was withdrawn on Nov. 11.

“Ultimately, the terms presented were not aligned with my values or a level of mutual respect in the relationship,” she wrote on Facebook. “I spent over 20 years being connected to the brand and contributing to the group’s legacy. My position is rooted in self-respect.”

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