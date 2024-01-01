Endangered pygmy hippo born at Virginia zoo

Metro Richmond Zoo

(RICHMOND, Va.) — The Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia is welcoming a newborn pygmy hippo just before the holidays, the zoo announced in a press release on Dec 24.

The newborn arrived on Dec 9. after a seven-month gestation, the press release said. The pygmy hippo parents, Iris and Corwin, gave birth to a third little girl in the past 4.5 years.

“This is Iris and Corwin’s 3rd calf in 4.5 years (all females), and their 2nd calf to arrive right before the holidays,” the zoo said. “Most people don’t get a hippopotamus for Christmas at all, so we feel lucky to have received two over the years.”

This is the first time Iris gave birth in the water, the press release stated. Common hippos usually give birth underwater, while pygmy hippo calves can be born on land or in water.

The baby hippo arrived around 4:50 p.m., while Iris was laboring in the indoor pool, the press release said. The baby’s natural instincts kicked in and she started moving around in the water immediately.

Iris and the baby were later moved to a “cozy, hay-bedded enclosure exhibit,” the release stated.

“This gives mom and baby privacy while they bond. Within time, they will move back to the indoor pool area so guests can see the baby,” the press release said. “Iris is an experienced mother and very protective of her calf. The calf is nursing and growing quickly. The baby has yet to be named.”

At 5 days old, the newborn had a neonatal exam and she weighed 15 pounds. Fully grown pygmy hippos can weigh up to 600 pounds, the zoo said.

According to the zoo, the pygmy hippo is an endangered species native to the swamps and rivers of West Africa. Less than 2,500 mature individuals remain in the wild. Unlike common hippos, pygmy hippos do not live in groups and are usually solitary or in pairs.

“For this reason, once Iris’ two previous calves grew up, they were moved to other zoological facilities to live with future mates and continue contributing to the conservation of their species,” the zoo said.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is the only place in Virginia where people can see hippos, the press release said.

