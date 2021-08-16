Enter to win tickets to see RESPECT on the big screen!

Set to her most iconic hits, RESPECT is an epic musical event that tells the inspiring true story of Aretha Franklin’s journey to stardom and how her music became a worldwide anthem for strength, independence, and positivity. Academy-Award winner Jennifer Hudson stars in the role of Aretha Franklin and performs her world-renowned chart-topping songs beloved by audiences everywhere.

Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess and Mary J. Blige

IN THEATERS August 13, 2021

@RespectMovie #RespectMovie