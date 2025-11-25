Erykah Badu teams with VEEPS to livestream show from Mama’s Gun ’25 tour

Erykah Badu wants fans to join her in celebrating 25 years of her album Mama’s Gun. She’s teaming with VEEPS to livestream one of the performances from her Mama’s Gun ’25 – Return of The Automatic Slim tour.

Erykah Badu: Mama’s Gun | Live from King’s Theater will capture her second show in Brooklyn, featuring a performance of the album in full, storytelling and “signature Badu arrangements,” a press release states.

“Celebrate 25 years of Mama’s Gun with @ErykahBadu. Raw emotion. Deep grooves. Pure Baduizm,” Veeps writes on Instagram.

Tickets are now available at online, with the stream set to take place Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. It will also be available for ticket holders to watch following the live broadcast.

Mama’s Gun ’25 – Return of The Automatic Slim tour kicked off in early October and is set to wrap Dec. 10 in Dallas. The next stop is Tuesday in Boston.

