‘Essence’ ﻿names Kerry Washington, Zinzi Coogler among Black Women in Hollywood honorees

Essence has revealed this year’s list of stars to be honored at the Black Women in Hollywood event, naming Kerry Washington, Chase Infiniti, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Zinzi Coogler.

The 19th annual celebration, which recognizes Black women whose work helps shape the film and TV industry, will also spotlight the women of Sinners: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Hannah Beachler, Jayme Lawson, Ruth E. Carter, Shunika Terry-Jennings and Wunmi Mosaku.

“Off Script” is this year’s theme. According to Essence, its mission is to reflect the shift in how Black women are navigating Hollywood with their expansion beyond traditional roles, increased creative control and long-term ownership across the industry.

Prior to the main event on March 12, the ceremony preshow will stream on the official Essence YouTube. There, fans can get an exclusive look at red-carpet arrivals, celebrity interviews, and the presenting of the Essies’ Choice Award along with the inaugural Creators’ Award.

To read about the honorees and why they’ve been chosen, visit Essence.com.

