Eva Marcille and Tyler Lepley get “ripped from the headlines” with Lifetime’s Buried Alive and Survived

Derek White/Getty Images — Derek White/Getty Images for REVOLT

Lifetime will roll on with its Ripped from the Headlines movie series with Buried Alive and Survived, starring All the Queen’s Men star Eva Marcille and P-Valley lead Tyler Lepley.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the collab, noting the made-for-TV movie will have Marcille playing Alicia, a mom who is literally buried alive by her just-out-of-prison ex-husband Victor (Lepley), the father of their son.

She literally crawls her way to freedom, then goes on the hunt for their son in a race to keep him alive, according to the trade.

Buried Alive and Survived premieres on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

