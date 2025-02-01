Eve says her song ‘Love is Blind’ helped her ‘understand how music can really affect people’

Eve has a discography of songs that capture a wide range of emotions and experiences, but “Love is Blind” is the one that showed her the powerful impact music can have on people. While a guest on the Apple radio station The Message with Ebro Darden, she said the song was based on a poem she wrote, inspired by something she’d witnessed.

“The two verses of ‘Love is Blind’ is a poem that I wrote when I was 16, because my friend at the time who was 17 was dating this dude, older dude who was basically putting her up in an apartment,” Eve explained. “She got pregnant. Come to find out this dude had a whole other life, whatever. He used to beat her. She used to come to my house and have black eyes. It was crazy.”

Eve notes she didn’t really understand the impact of “Love is Blind” until the song dropped and she began to see fans’ reactions.

“That’s when I started to understand how music can really affect people and, I don’t know, where people can see themselves in your lyrics,” she said. “Because people would come up to me and be like, ‘Thank you so much for that song. My sister went through this,’ or ‘I’m going through this, but I went and found some help.'”

Eve says she’s grateful to her label Ruff Ryders Entertainment for allowing her to release a song that was different than the others playing on the radio.

“At that time, there was no music out like that,” she said. “And especially coming from a female, the fact that they were like, ‘Nah, let’s do it.’ They knew that was something. It was really important for me to get that song out.”

The full episode is now available on Apple Music.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

