Explosive exchange about 9/11 happens at Secret Service hearing

(WASHINGTON) — Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe and Republican Texas Congressman Pat Fallon got into a screaming match Thursday at a House panel investigating the assassination attempt against President-elect Donald Trump.

Fallon yelled about Rowe’s attendance at the 9/11 memorial. He accused Rowe of putting the President’s Secret Service detail out of position so he could sit behind him during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

“Congressman, what you’re not seeing is the [lack] of the detail off out of the picture’s view. And that is the day where we remember more than 3000 people that have died on 911,” Rowe said Thursday. “I actually responded to Ground Zero. I was there going through the ashes of the World Trade Center. I was there at Fresh Kills..”

Fallon yelled at Rowe, asking if he was the special agent in charge.

“I was there to show respect for members that died on 9/11,” Rowe yelled back his finger pointing at Fallon. “Do not invoke 9/11 for political purposes,” Rowe shouted.

“Oh I am not,” Fallon responded.

“You are sir,” Rowe yelled back. “And you are out of line!”

“I am an elected member of Congress, and I’m asking you a serious question,” Fallon said.

“I am a public servant who has served,” Rowe yelled back.

Fallon accused the acting director of putting the life of the vice president in jeopardy to audition for the job.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

