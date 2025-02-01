Fact-checking Trump’s presidential address claim he’s brought gas, grocery prices down

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said during his presidential address on Wednesday night that his administration is “bringing our economy back from the brink of ruin,” claiming that he has brought prices down across the board.

“I am bringing those high prices down and bringing them down very fast,” Trump said from the White House’s Diplomatic Room, adding, “Let’s look at the facts.”

He made sweeping claims about prices — from gasoline and groceries to airfare and hotel flights — comparing the current price to that of former President Joe Biden’s administration.

But according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the president’s claims in some cases appeared to be exaggerated, false or unverifiable.

BLS is set to release updated numbers on Thursday providing an updated look at consumer prices — the first inflation report since the end of the government shutdown.

The president said that under Biden, gasoline prices rose 30 to 50%, hotel rates rose 37% and airfares rose 31%.

“Now, under our leadership, they are all coming down and coming down fast. Democrat politicians also sent the cost of groceries soaring, but we are solving that, too,” Trump claimed.

Trump claimed that egg prices are down 82% since March and that “everything else is falling rapidly.”

ABC News has compiled fact checks on some of Trump’s claims.

Gas prices

It’s true that gas prices hit an all-time high in June 2022 under Biden, with an average price of $5.016 per gallon, per AAA.

According to AAA, the new average is $2.998. That would be an almost 50% decrease from the highest point under the Biden administration.

But when you compare gas prices to where they were just a year ago, Sept. 2025 to Sept. 2024, the latest CPI report puts gas down just .5%.

Airfare

Airline fares were up 3.2% in September under the Trump administration compared to a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hotel rates

Hotel room rates are down .8% and car rental prices are down 5.0% over the past year, per BLS data.

Groceries

The average price of a dozen grade A eggs was $3.49 as of September, down from an all-time high of $6.23 in March — a 43% decrease, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It’s important to note, also, that egg prices were heavily affected by the avian flu.

Overall, meat prices have gone up 8.5% in the past year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Beef prices are at a record high — up 14.7% in the past year.

Notably, Trump also doesn’t mention coffee. Coffee is up 18.9%, according to BLS data from September, the most recent available. The price of coffee has risen in part due to the president’s tariffs on places like Brazil — although last month the White House began exempting coffee from his tariffs.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.