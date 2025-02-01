‘Family Legacy’ to return with interviews from children of Busta Rhymes, Lil Jon, Wyclef Jean and more

Paramount+

Paramount+’s Family Legacy will be making a return, giving viewers an intimate account of some of the most influential musicians from the perspective of their children.

This go round, interviews will feature the children of Ja Rule, TLC‘s T-Boz, Wyclef Jean, Lil Jon, Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa, Jam Master Jay, DMX, Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA, U-God, Method Man and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Lil Wayne, Teddy Riley, Busta Rhymes, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ginuwine and Solé, D’Angelo and the late Angie Stone and more.

Family Legacy will premiere in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Brazil on March 25, exclusively on Paramount+. The international premiere in the U.K., Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria will take place on March 26.

