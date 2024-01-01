Fans think Big Sean’s ‘On the Radar’ freestyle includes shots at Kanye and Kendrick

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Big Sean recently stopped by On the Radar and showcased his rapping abilities, but fans caught some bars that may have been directed toward a rapper or two.

Over the beat to Aaliyah‘s “If Your Girl Only Knew,” for example, Sean seemingly referenced Ye’s opinion that he was the “worst” person signed to GOOD Music, while possibly throwing shade at Kendrick Lamar and Drake‘s beef. “I had to switch the home team ’cause they committed treason,” he rapped. “N***** looking for engagement like they got their knee bent/ I got better things to do than to find someone to beef with.”

Sean also seemingly mentioned Ye’s matching tattoos with Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy, rapping, “Man, this industry is terrible, I can’t even vouch/ I’ve seen grown men get matching tattoos for the clout.”

Amid fans’ speculations, however, Sean put an end to all the rumors.

“Yall goin wit so many narratives, im talking to da haters who just keep finding something to point out they dont like bout me,” Sean wrote on the social platform X. “Its not even worth explaining tho im a just focus on the music.”

DJ Hed also confirmed the song was not for K. Dot, writing, “The bar was ‘I got better things to do then find someone to beef with.’ And it was not for Dot. Bar was directed at a different Gemini.”

Sean did indeed pay homage to J Dilla, with his cap on the mic stand, and “real Detroit legend” Aaliyah.

