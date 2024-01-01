Fat Joe asks for price transparency in health care in new PSA

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Fat Joe is asking for price transparency in health care in a public service announcement for patients rights group Power to the Patients.

“To every elected official and politician in America: the people stand united, desperate for you to listen. If you’re not advocating for prices and transparency in health care, you are compromising every single American across this country,” Joe begins, standing in the middle of a group of workers, union members and employers below a huge sign reading “Prices Now.”

“Because when we can’t see prices, hospitals, insurance and their middlemen charge us whatever they want. Our very own health care system is robbing all of us,” he continues. “We just need the prices. That’s how our economy works! If you wanna do right by workers, employers and unions, then you’ve gotta to do right by the people they represent and the families who depend upon them. And we gotta hear it. Prices now!”

According to PatientRightsAdvocate.org, 34.5% of 2,000 hospitals reviewed for an annual transparency report are fully compliant to the executive order requiring hospitals to publish the costs of their services online. Having received help from Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe and more, Power to the Patients is fighting to ensure prices are provided upfront.

