Fat Joe claims he’s the ‘realest rapper to ever live,’ with the exception of one artist

No one can accuse Fat Joe of being humble.

During the latest episode of the Joe and Jada podcast, Fat Joe made a pretty boastful claim that he was “the realest rapper to ever live,” with only one other artist besting him.

The comment was made as he was talking with the show’s guest, Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah. Fat Joe’s noted he doesn’t have any beef with him or his rap group.

“I’mma admit something. I think I’m the realest rapper to ever live, I’ll keep it a buck with you, besides Tupac, I really believe that,” he said, referring to the late raper Tupac Shakur.

While some folks did not agree with Fat Joe, he is standing by his statement.

A clip from the interview was reposted on the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram account, asking fans if they agree, and many did not. That prompted Joe to argue his case in the comments section.

“Street s*** i did that on another level none of these guys have,” he wrote. “you’ve never in ur life heard of any rapper or street dude checking me i ain’t talking bout back in the day i stay with a half a million dollar watch on everyday yall gotta stop.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.