Fat Joe releases new album, ‘The World Changed On Me’

Fat Joe has released a new album, The World Changed On Me. It features previously released singles “Paradise” with Annitta and DJ Khaled and “I Got You” with his idol Babyface, as well as appearances from guests including Ty Dolla $ign, producers Cool & Dre, comedian Chris Rock and frequent collaborator Remy Ma. The cover art’s a tribute to his late brother Angel, who passed away on Thanksgiving morning.

“My brother just passed away … and he was my mentor, my inspiration, my hero, and so I thought there would be no better way to honor than to put him on the cover of The World Changed on Me,” Joe tells GMA3 of the artwork featuring a throwback photo of him and Angel. “I got into rap trying to be like my brother.”

Joe notes he didn’t realize it has been 15 years since he released a solo record because he’s dropped projects with Remy Ma and others in between. He recalls he had even retired but decided to call Cool & Dre and get back in the studio after Killer Mike won a Grammy. “They giving the real ones Grammys now. Let’s get back in the game,” he says. “So we just got to work.”

The World Changed on Me is now available on streaming platforms.

