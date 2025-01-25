Fat Joe reveals Barack Obama is his dream interview

DISNEY/Eric McCandless

Fat Joe ﻿has flexed his interviewing skills on The Wendy Williams Show, The Fat Joe Show and most recently Fat Joe Talks. He’s talked with Method Man, Mary J. Blige, LL COOL J and more, but there’s an interview he’s hoping to one day secure. He tells Billboard News his eyes are on former President Barack Obama, as he’d love to chat about his victory in the 2008 presidential election.

“I know what it felt like for me when he did his acceptance speech. The first time he won, he did that speech in Chicago. It was like millions and millions of people out there. I felt so proud. I could not believe it,” Fat Joe recalls. “That was when Jesse Jackson was crying in the audience. It was ill to see that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Joe chats about his new The World Changed on Me album, being friends with both 50 Cent and Ja Rule and more. The full interview can be found on Billboard.com.

