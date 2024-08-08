Fat Joe says he’s getting the key to New York City

Paramount+

Fat Joe says he will receive the key to New York City, but that many aren’t happy about it.

Speaking to fans on Instagram, he announced that he would be honored on Aug. 20, the day he’s scheduled to perform at Orchard Beach.

“I get the key to the city [on] the 20th and, boy, was that a hard one. Hip-hop got a black eye. The mayor and his crew, his right-hand girl, got me the key to the city. Everybody was a little upset,” he said, failing to disclose any specific names. “But I don’t know another guy who keeps it realer with the streets of New York than Fat Joe, who feeds more people, opens more businesses. I don’t know what to tell you guys.”

Fat Joe’s upcoming performance is part of the Rise Up NYC concert series. The event is “dedicated to celebrating the diversity, resilience, and vibrant spirit of our communities,” according to the website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.