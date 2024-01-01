Fat Joe shares cover art, release date for upcoming album, ‘The World Changed on Me’

Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Fat Joe‘s first album in 14 years is just days away. Titled The World Changed on Me, it will come out on Dec. 13.

Joe announced the album in a caption of the cover art, featuring a throwback photo of him and his late brother Angel, who passed away on Thanksgiving.

“On the AM of Thanksgiving, my Big Brother Angel aka the Money Man Passed Away,” Joe wrote in tribute to Angel, who he called his hero and inspiration. “You taught me everything i know. You taught me how to be a man…You Walked so that the Terror Squad could run. You were the most giving person i ever known.”

Fat Joe’s last solo album, The Darkside Vol. 1, released in 2010 and was followed by 2017’s Plata O Plomo with Remy Ma, Family Ties with Dre from Cool & Dre in 2019 and the DJ Drama-assisted What Would Big Do in 2021.

In 2024, Joe released singles “Outta Control” featuring Remy and “Paradise” with DJ Khaled and Anitta, both of which will likely appear on his new album.

