FBI raids homes of 2 top deputies for NYC Mayor Adams, NYPD commissioner subpoenaed: Sources

(NEW YORK) — The FBI conducted searches at the homes of two of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ closest aides on Thursday, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

The Hamilton Heights home of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, who is engaged to Schools Chancellor David Banks, and the Hollis, Queens, home of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks, were searched as part of an ongoing investigation, the sources said.

“Investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation,” the mayor’s chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, said in a statement. “As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law.”

The FBI declined to comment. A spokesman for the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York also declined to comment.

The FBI seized evidence, including electronics, as part of the searches, according to sources. No charges have been filed.

In addition to the searches at the homes of Wright and Banks, which sources said began Wednesday morning, federal investigators have subpoenaed cell phones belonging to New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban and Tim Pearson, a close adviser to Adams, the sources said.

“The Department is aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York involving members of service. The Department is fully cooperating in the investigation,” an NYPD spokesman said, referring additional questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which declined to comment.

Four high-ranking NYPD officials, including Caban, received subpoenas for their cell phones. Three others in the NYPD received similar subpoenas. All complied and turned over their phones, according to sources.

The subpoenas are part of the same investigation that sent the FBI to search homes belonging to Wright and Banks, the sources said.

Wright and Banks are the highest-ranking Adams administration officials who have had their homes searched by federal investigators.

In 2014, Banks was investigated by federal authorities as part of a separate investigation into NYPD corruption. He was named an unindicted coconspirator in that probe but was never charged. He resigned as chief of department, the highest ranking uniformed position.

Federal officials have previously searched the homes of Brianna Suggs, the mayor’s top campaign fundraiser; Rana Abbasova, his international affairs aide; and Winnie Greco, a special adviser to the mayor and director of Asian affairs.

A source familiar with the matter said Thursday’s searches do not appear to be related to the investigation into whether Adams accepted donations from Turkey in exchange for official favors.

