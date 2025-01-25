Ferg says A$AP Mob is ‘a thing of the past’

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The A$AP Mob, a hip-hop collective that gave rise to A$AP Rocky and Ferg, among others in Harlem, is no longer.

Updating Touré on the status of the collective, Ferg said, “Well, I don’t think there is A$AP anymore. There’s not a Cozy Tape out, a new one. Or there’s not an office, there’s not a record label, A$AP Worldwide. There’s not a record label. I think it’s a thing of the past.”

“I think people hold onto the legacy that we created and those things but when you think about A$AP, I think from the music point, you think about me and Rocky who did the music and all of that,” he said. “Of course, it was built off the backs of Bari and Yams and all of that, but we’re the faces.”

Ferg noted he still speaks to people in the group, including Rocky, who now have their own “pockets and groups of friends.”

“We came together as a collective and we loved it and we’ve grown into these different entities,” Ferg said. “But we came together as a collective to do something positive and create opportunities for ourselves and our family and our friends. So we killed it. We did that for 12 years.”

A$AP Mob was formed in 2006 by A$AP Bari, A$AP Illz and A$AP Yams, who passed away in 2015 of acute mixed drug intoxication. The group released the mixtape Lords Never Worry, ﻿as well as their Cozy Tapes series.

