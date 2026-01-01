Fetty Wap announces new album, ‘Zavier’

Fetty Wap is ready for fans to hear what he’s been working on. He’s set to release new music via his studio album, Zavier, arriving on March 27.

“When you lose the money everybody think that’s the worst part,” Fetty said in a video trailer announcing the news. “When you lose them shows and calls stop coming through, the room start to get smaller, the noise fade away, and when it get real quiet that’s when it hit different.”

“You see, I got so used to hearing Fetty everywhere I go, before I even knew who Zavier was,” he continued. “Somewhere in all that, I became a character in my own life. People really loved what I could provide for real, not who I really was.”

“Then the chains come on, stage disappear, the applause stop, Fetty start sounding real different when it ain’t attached to nothing. No money, no lights, no attention, it’s just you,” Fetty went on. “Gotta ask yourself, do you even know who that is anymore?”

“Cuz when they take everything away, all you got left is a person your mama named you,” he said. “People call me Fetty. But the people who know me call me Zavier.”

Zavier is comprised of 18 tracks, according to Apple Music. It comes months after Fetty, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, was released early from prison in January after serving time for conspiracy to distribute drugs.

While Fetty represents the younger version of him, Zavier is his older alter ego who is no longer trying to rush through life, he explained in a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

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