Fetty Wap’s back home following early prison release

Fetty Wap is officially a free man. After three years in prison, the rapper returned home — three years earlier than anticipated. He was released from custody Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, and later confirmed the news with an Instagram Story reading, “Home.”

Publicist Abesi Manyando also shared a carousel on her Instagram, including a video from YouTuber DJ Akademiks of Fetty walking down a hallway as fans applaud him. Another clip finds him giving an interview, while a third features a statement provided by her team to Okayplayer.

Born Willie Junior Maxwell, Fetty was sentenced in 2023 to six years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, according to the Department of Justice. Prosecutors said he and five others transported drugs from the West Coast to Suffolk County, New York, via USPS and vehicles with hidden compartments, storing drugs and distributing them to dealers in Long Island and New Jersey. Authorities say their operation distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine. Fetty was identified as a “kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization,” according to the DOJ.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.