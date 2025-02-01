FIFA president says Drake performing at first halftime show is ‘a good idea’

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABC

Following Kendrick Lamar‘s halftime show at the 2025 Super Bowl, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is considering calling Drake to take on halftime duties at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

During an appearance on Good Day New York, news anchor Rosanna Scotto suggested Drake perform at the soccer event, telling Infantino, “I have a great idea for you for the halftime: Drake. Because you were at the Super Bowl—Kendrick Lamar dissed him at the Super Bowl.”

“So we can create a bit of a rivalry?” Infantino asked, to which Scotto responded, “Yes.”

“That’s a good idea,” Infantino said. “Actually, Drake was with us when we announced the host cities. I should have his number saved somewhere.”

Drake and Infantino previously spoke about the FIFA World Cup when it was announced that the first match would take place in Drake’s native Toronto.

“Futbol, there’s nothing like the World Cup. There’s just no passion like futbol passion, especially when it’s your country’s pride,” Drizzy said at the time. “I think that it’s going to fill the streets with so much energy. … The passion of the World Cup is unmatched.”

Toronto will host six matches in the World Cup, starting on June 12, 2026. Chris Martin and Coldplay manager Phil Harvey will curate the event’s first halftime show, set to take place July 19, 2026, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“I can confirm the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen,” Infantino announced Wednesday. “This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.