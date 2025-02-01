Fired University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore charged with home invasion, stalking

(ANN ARBOR, Mich.) — Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has been arrested for home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering, according to the criminal complaint.

The home invasion charge is a felony and the other charges are misdemeanors.

Moore, 39, has been in custody since his arrest on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, police in Pittsfield Township, just outside of Ann Arbor, received a call from a woman who said a man was attacking her and had been stalking her for months.

Pittsfield Township police said the incident doesn’t appear to be random.

Moore is due to make his first court appearance on Friday. His attorney told ABC News he had no comment.

The University of Michigan announced on Wednesday that the married father of three was fired with cause, saying in a statement that “credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

University of Michigan President Domenico Grasso sent a letter to the campus community calling for anyone with information about “Coach Moore’s behavior” to come forward.

“There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan,” he said.

Moore, who was in his second season taking over for Jim Harbaugh, was 18-8 as head coach for the Wolverines, including a 9-3 record this season. Michigan is set to play the Texas Longhorns in the Citrus Bowl, which will now be helmed by interim head coach Biff Poggi.

ABC News’ Matt Foster and Alex Fine contributed to this report.

