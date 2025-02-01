Radio Free KJLH

Fivio Foreign reveals plan to enter rehab in 2026

New year, better Fivio Foreign. At least, that’s what the rapper is aiming for.

He announced on New Year’s Eve that he’ll soon be checking himself into a rehabilitation center. 

“I wanna let y’all know, with the help of my team, my wife, my family, my probation officer, and the people I’ve been talking to: I’m admitting myself into a rehab center in the next couple of days, for like a week or two,” Fivio said in an Instagram video, where he’s seated at a table alongside his wife and their son.

“I had to pay $10,000 to get into it. You know what I’m saying? I just feel like I’m at a point where, you know, I want to change, I wanna live, and I wanna stop making a lot of dumb decisions and a lot of dumb mistakes that I’ve been making,” Fivio said of his decision.

He then asked his fans for their support as he embarks on what he described as a serious journey, adding, “I got my beautiful lifestyle and I don’t want to lose that for nothing.”

It’s not clear what specifically Fivio will be addressing while in treatment. 

