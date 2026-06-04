Flavor Flav offers to send US women’s hockey team to the ESPYs

There are two things Flavor Flav’s likely to fight for: the power and giving the United States women’s hockey team every opportunity to celebrate their Olympic win. A Monday Instagram post focuses on the latter, as he’s searching for ways to ensure that every member of the team can attend the ESPY Awards; the squad is nominated for best team.

“The ESPYs offer ALL teams the same number of invites to rep the team at the awards, leaving many out,” he wrote on Instagram. “These women deserve to represent and celebrate together.”

Flav added that he told team captain Hilary Knight that he would cover the players’ travel, glam and wardrobe so the team could attend the ceremony together. He also invited companies to offer their assistance.

“Letz continue to celebrate the United States women’s gold medal hockey team together and let them celebrate ALL together” Flav wrote. “I have my team working on all the arrangements now,,, but any companies that wanna step up,,, drop a comment or email flavorflavmgmt@gmail.com.”

Flav’s gesture arrives ahead of the She Got Weekend celebration he organized for the U.S. team following its gold medal victory at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The event has since expanded to pay tribute to elite female athletes in the U.S. That’s set to take place July 16-19 in Vegas in partnership with MGM Resorts.

The ESPYs will air live on July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.