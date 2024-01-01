Flavor Flav talks possible coffin request, reaction to being included in ‘People”s Sexiest Man Alive and more

Disney/Stewart Cook

Flavor Flav has spent years carrying different clocks around his neck, and he might just do the same when he’s long and gone. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he says he may “request that on top of my coffin is a built-in clock. And then also when you open up the lid, there’s a big clock.”

“Yeah, and on the tombstone, it should be a clock,” Flav continued, adding it would also say, “It’s about time.”

Known for his clock collection, being Public Enemy‘s hype man, being a reality star and more, Flav also discussed his ability to play 14 instruments, recognizing many people are unaware of that. When asked if that bothers him, he said, “Not at all, because it don’t bother me when I don’t have knowledge about other people … I never thought about it, and I never would let it bother me.”

Flav also noted that people generally “underestimate my power of knowledge,” adding, “People wouldn’t expect me to know a lot of the things that I know. People have a tendency of trying to take advantage of me with the things that I don’t know. But with the things that I do know, I can see how shocked they are once it comes out of me, and they’ll be like, ‘Whoa.'”

What shocked him, however, was being included in People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

“It surprised me big because I don’t feel I’m sexy. I was shocked to see it,” he said. “There was a lady that came up to me in the airport and said, Ooh, Flavor Flav. You so ugly, but I want to take a picture with you.’ And you know what I did? I said, ‘OK, come on. Take the picture. Let’s go.’ I did not offend her back or anything.”

