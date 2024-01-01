Flo Milli appears to confirm pregnancy: ‘Flo Mommy s***’

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

It seems Flo Milli is preparing for her upcoming life role as Flo Mommy. It appears she announced her pregnancy Monday in a few photos shared on the social platform X.

The pictures capture Flo showing off her new hairdo as she poses in a chair, with her baby bump on full display. She followed with a tweet saying “flo mommy s***” and another that reads, “i can’t even see my c****** nomore that’s crazy.”

In a behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram by Lasting Impressions Hair Co., the company behind Flo’s latest hair, the words “the bump” are written over her stomach in one clip.

Flo Milly’s pregnancy announcement comes on her own time, after she shut down social media users for believing she was expecting. She’d previously posted a video previewing a new song that samples T-Pain‘s “I’m in Luv (Wit A Stripper),” asking fans, “What yall think i should name this song??” The clip featured a man rubbing what looks like a baby bump.

Fans and celebrities alike filled the comments with congratulatory messages, to which Flo responded, “damn I cant be bloated??”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.