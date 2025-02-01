Flo Milli on how motherhood changed her approach to music

Flo Milli is enjoying life as a mom.

The rapper, who gave birth to son Sixx in April, tells Billboard that motherhood has been, “Everything, plus more than I expected from it.”

“It’s just cool having a mini-you,” she says. “It’s just such a blessing. I literally love my son so much.”

Flo says having a child has already changed her approach to making music.

“Before, it was just like, ‘Okay, I was doing it for myself, and I love music,’” she says. “But now it’s like, okay, I’m doing it for myself and somebody else, and I got to do it even better now. So, yeah, it just really made me be more passionate.”

Flo released the track “Perfect Person” with Coop on Friday, which samples the 2004 Hoobastank song “The Reason.” She tells Billboard she plans to put out more new music before the end of the year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.