Flo Milli talks colorism, pregnancy on ‘Caresha Please’

REVOLT

Flo Milli made an appearance on Yung Miami‘s Caresha Please podcast, where she talked a bit about colorism and thoughts that she’s “underrated” because of her darker skin tone.

“It’s different for me to digest because I feel like I’ve made it so far, and coming from where I come from, where I am now is an accomplishment. It was kind of triggering to get on the internet and be ridiculed for that,” she tells Yung Miami, adding she grew up in a home where her light-skin mother treated her the same as everyone else. She notes the conversation and her experience with colorism was “eye-opening,” tracing its roots back to slavery. “They made us think our skin color was an issue, and that taught our people to make it an issue,” she says.

Elsewhere in the interview, Flo said she’s off the market, noting she’d even have children with her boyfriend, who she revealed is also an artist. “Everybody’s FBI agents on the internet, but he’s not in my [social media] follows, so y’all not going to find him that way,” she said. It’s not clear when the interview was recorded, but she has since shared photos confirming she’s expecting.

﻿“Flo Milli is a powerhouse with unmatched energy and spirit,” said Miami of her latest guest. “This episode goes beyond the music, diving into the woman behind the hits – someone who’s rewriting the rules and blazing her own trail. It’s inspiring, empowering, and will leave you wanting more.”

The full episode is now available to watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.