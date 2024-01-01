‘Florida is in play’: Democrats put money into states where they were struggling

RobinOlimb/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Democrats have long said that they remain competitive in Florida and Texas, two erstwhile swing states that have jolted right in recent election cycles.

Now, they’re putting their money where their mouth is.

The Democratic National Committee on Friday announced a six-figure investment of over $400,000 for get out the vote efforts in Florida to boost Vice President Kamala Harris and former House member and Senate nominee Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the party first told ABC News. And Senate Democrats’ campaign arm announced Thursday a “multi-million dollar” advertising investment in Florida and Texas, where GOP Sen. Ted Cruz is facing Democratic Rep. Colin Allred.

The DNC also is rolling out a new $2.5 million investment in state parties to provide funding to all 57 states and territories for the first time ever in one election cycle.

“[F]lorida is in play,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “With Vice President Harris at the helm and record-breaking investments in the Florida coordinated campaign, we have the momentum to finish strong and deliver wins for Democrats up and down the ballot.”

“Senate Democrats are expanding the map and going on offense,” Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Sen. Gary Peters said in a separate statement. “All cycle long the DSCC has been preparing to take advantage of Sens. Cruz and Scott’s damaged standings in their states — and now our efforts in Texas and Florida are accelerating.”

Democrats in Washington had long insisted to the media that Florida and Texas were still competitive for president and Senate, though Democrats have been burned in each state before.

Florida, once a swing state that former President Barack Obama won twice, has sharply moved toward Republicans, handing former President Donald Trump back-to-back wins and reelecting GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis by over 19 points in 2022. Texas has been a white whale for Democrats who have been bullish that the state’s diversifying electorate make it primed for gains but have failed to pull off any major wins there and have actually lost ground in the Rio Grande region.

The world of campaign finance is large but finite, and Democrats are also spending money to protect Senate incumbents in red and purple states like Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and more. On top of that, both Florida and Texas are massive, packed with expensive media markets.

However, Democrats appear increasingly in need of offense as they try to protect their 51-49 Senate majority. West Virginia Independent Sen. Joe Manchin is retiring, handing Republicans a nearly guaranteed flip, and polls are painting a dour picture for Montana Sen. Jon Tester’s reelection chances, so any chance to win a GOP-held seat could be key to a future Democratic majority.

“Now [Florida and Texas] are not cheap states. They’re big states, but the investment is something that we’re very excited about,” Michigan’s Peters said Thursday at the National Press Club. “We have an opportunity with fundraising and money coming in that we feel comfortable now these are good investments. We’re making multimillion dollar investments in Florida and Texas, and with that, we have a real shot at winning those states.”

The news is music to Florida Democrats’ ears, who had been clamoring for resources since the beginning of the election cycle, warning that ignoring the state would set Democrats even further back on their path back to relevance. Both Florida and Texas had been included in previous tranches of support, but they were far from a focus of Democrats’ money machine.

“Debbie is a very strong and likable candidate that connects well with voters. She’s relatable. It’s hard to relate to Scott,” one Florida Democratic strategist said, of Scott, who is one of Congress’ wealthiest members. “So, yes, I think another $400K matters, and hopefully more is coming. Every penny matters.”

Polling has indicated the races are somewhat close. The polling averages from 538 show Scott ahead by under 5 points and Cruz leading by under 4 points, though neither has ever trailed.

Still, Cruz is battle tested and fended off tough challenges in the past, and Scott throughout his career has refused to be outspent, often dipping into his personal fortune to help bolster his successful campaigns for governor and Senate. When Scott first ran for the Senate in 2018, he dumped $64 million from his own coffers into his campaign, helping swamp Democrats in the spending war.

“In case anyone has any doubt, if national Democrats decide to spend in Florida, Rick Scott will spend more. [Democratic Senate Leader] Chuck Schumer has been through this before. If he wants to sacrifice Bob Casey and Sherrod Brown on a doomed Florida strategy, he’s welcome to try,” said one source close to Scott, referencing Democratic senators in tough reelection fights in Pennsylvania and Ohio, respectively.

And it’s still unclear just what the impact of the investment will have.

The pushes from the DNC and DSCC come with about 40 days to go to the election, and ballots are already being sent to military voters and voters overseas who are registered in Florida.

“Some people say that it’s better late than never, but in this case, it’s really hard to justify given the fact that voters are, in essence, already voting in the state of Florida,” said one Florida Democratic pollster. “It would have to be a dynamic where the polling shows the race literally on the knife’s edge for a million-dollar investment at this eleventh hour to make a difference. And I don’t think the polling shows that.”

