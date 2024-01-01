‘Fortnite’ to include Juice Wrld playable island featuring unreleased songs from rapper

Interscope / Grade A / Xbox

Juice WRLD‘s estate continues to find ways to keep his name alive. The latest effort comes in the form of a custom Fornite UEFN playable island named Juice WRLD: The Party Never Ends, similar to his upcoming posthumous album.

The island is surrounded by mountains, fields and water, and will feature Juice-related imagery and collectibles, fan-favorite songs “Lucid Dreams,” “Wishing Well,” “Lean Wit Me,” “Armed and Dangerous” and more, as well as some previously unreleased tracks.

The objective is for fans to climb to the top of a tower without falling, but they’re allowed breaks at Xbox lounges, the first of which will play unreleased Juice music. As Xbox was Juice’s preferred console, there are two Juice WRLD-inspired controllers currently available to purchase.

The playable island will launch in Fortnite on Saturday, the same day as the fourth annual and final Juice WRLD Day concert at Chicago’s United Center, where performances, an exclusive listening experience and more will take place.

Fortnite‘s also hosting a tournament Saturday that will come to an end at the event.

Juice’s final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, drops on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.