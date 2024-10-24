Foxy Brown addresses chatter about Jay-Z rumor

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Foxy Brown has had enough of the chatter. She’s finally addressed yearslong rumors about the nature of her relationship with Jay-Z, who many have speculated she had relations with when she was underage.

Responding to a tweet that predicted the end of Roc Nation and the fact that “Jay Z spot bout to be blown up” after her alleged NDA is over, Foxy said it was all “fake news.”

“IN ICON BUSINESS! MISS ME WIT THA FAKE NEWS,” Foxy wrote. “NDA? AINT A MF ALIVE COULD STOP MY STORY!” She added, “NDA ON MY S*** GON’ RUN 100 MILL.”

Foxy’s statement comes amid Diddy‘s ongoing legal situation, as questions arise about the age gap between her and Jay-Z, who she once allegedly dated.

She also shared some words for Russell Simmons in honor of his birthday.

“Dear Russell, being your first protege was one of the greatest joys of my life,” she wrote of the mogul, who has been hit with several sexual assault allegations over the years. “We had the biggest bidding war in hip hop history but they really never stood a chance, I knew I’d chosen the best! Your kind soul is a rarity in this industry. Baby C’s so lucky to have you as a godfather!”

