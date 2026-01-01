French Montana reaches out to cab driver after Knicks fans damage his vehicle

French Montana wants to lend a helping hand to a cab driver whose car was damaged during celebrations for the NBA’s newest champions: the Knicks.

After coming across a video of the driver watching helplessly watching as a crowd climbed and ran across his cab, French reposted it on X and wrote, “Somebody find him for me so we can help him get back on his feet.” He followed up on Instagram Monday, writing, “lets find this brother.”

The celebrations in New York came after the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the NBA Finals, securing their first championship in 53 years.

French recently added Remy Ma to his collaboration with Max B, “Ever Since You Left Me,” in honor of the Knicks’ playoff run and overall journey.

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